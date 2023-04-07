Cape police confiscate two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, suspects arrested

Cape Town - Western Cape police members arrested two suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in gang hotspots in Hanover Park and Philippi. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that Anti-Gang unit officers were doing patrols on Wednesday when they noticed an unknown male who became restless when he saw the patrol vehicle in Lonedown Road in Hanover Park.

'The members approached the male and searched him, confiscating a 9mm Glock pistol with ammunition. "They arrested and detained the 37-year-old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said. Police arrested a suspect after he threw a firearm into a bin and fled. Picture: SAPS Twitter Meanwhile, Philippi police were busy with patrols on Thursday at around 9.20am near Howick Court when they saw a male drop an object into a dustbin and flee.

"The police members gave chase and apprehended the male person, and they returned with the man to the dustbin and confiscated a .38 Special Revolver. "They arrested the 20-year-old male on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said. Swartbooi further added that once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges.