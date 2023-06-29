Cape police detective arrested after allegedly trying to protect drug dealer

The SAPS Western Cape Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit have arrested a police detective for allegedly defeating the ends of justice after he tried to protect an alleged drug peddler from being searched by officers. The unit this week arrested the police constable, who was in the company of the alleged drug peddler. The alleged peddler had been at a known Lentegeur drug house before he travelling with the police officer in his car.

The unit had stopped the two when the 26-year-old police detective claimed that he had been with the alleged drug pusher when officers attempted to search him. Drugs were allegedly found in his possession. The police constable who is attached to the Lentegeur detectives was arrested for defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday, despite the incident allegedly taking place in April this year. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the officers wanted to search the alleged peddler, but the police detective asked them not to as he had been with him.

“Upon searching this person, cocaine was found in his possession, and he (the alleged drug peddler) was arrested,” Van Wyk said. Van Wyk added that after an investigation the docket was submitted to the Department of Public Prosecution and a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Wednesday. “The member appeared in court the same day and was released on R1,500 on bail.

“The case was adjourned to July 12 2023, at Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court for a regional court date,” he said. Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile issued a stern warning to all members that corruption in the Western Cape police ranks will not be tolerated. Patekile also said that if members found themselves on the wrong side of the law, they would be prosecuted.