Rustenburg - A 41-year-old prison warden and her daughter were arrested after they were found packaging drugs worth R1.2 million in Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape. The mother and daughter duo were arrested at their home packaging mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1.2m and in possession of R17 800 cash.

This was after two suspects were arrested on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer in possession of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R51 600. "Members of the Provincial Traffic stopped a Mazda sedan on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer and conducted a search which resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old suspect and a 21-year-old suspect with mandrax tablets valued at R51 600," Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said. "This arrest and the subsequent investigation led various SAPS units and Provincial Traffic to an address in Vanrhynsdorp where a 41-year-old female and her 20-year-old daughter were arrested with mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1,2m and cash to the valued of R17 800, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking. The 41-year-old suspect was identified as a member of the Correctional Services."

He said the circumstances surrounding the arrest were still under investigation, while the four were detained until their court appearance in Vanrhynsdorp on Thursday, facing charges of dealing in drugs. In an unrelated incident, members of the Western Cape Provincial Extortion Task Team arrested a 44-year-old woman during crime prevention patrols in Delft on Monday for allegedly dealing in dagga. IOL