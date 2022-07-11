Cape Town anti-gang unit takes guns off the streets in weekend operations

Cape Town – As gun violence continues to persist across the Cape, members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) have seized firearms at the weekend during different operations. According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, on Sunday, officers from the AGU Combat Team followed up on information about a possible firearm being held at a house in Chopin Street, Retreat.

“The members responded immediately and a thorough search was conducted at the premises. “A revolver was found buried in an ice cream container in the backyard in front of a Wendy House. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested suspects in separate operations in Retreat and Atlantis for possession of illegal firearms. Picture: SAPS “A 20-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“A .38 Special Taurus revolver and six rounds of ammunition was confiscated and booked in as exhibits,” Van Wyk said. He said a tracing of wanted persons operation also led the team to several addresses in the precinct which led to the arrest of three suspects (two 20-year-olds and a 29-year-old) in Steenberg on a murder and attempted murder charge. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested suspects in separate operations in Retreat and Atlantis for possession of illegal firearms. Picture: SAPS On a separate Saturday in Atlantis, AGU members conducted an intelligence driven operation in Avondale and searched a residence in Paragon Street.

Officers found a .38 special revolver along with five rounds of ammunition. A 23-year-old man was arrested. “During the same operation a second 9mm firearm and six rounds was found abandoned in a lane between Rozetta Street and Paragon Street, Avondale, Atlantis; this firearm’s serial number had been removed.

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested suspects in separate operations in Retreat and Atlantis for possession of illegal firearms. Picture: SAPS “Police have opened an inquiry for further investigation. No persons have been arrested,” Van Wyk said. All firearms seized during the operations will be sent for forensic examination in order to determine if they were used in a commission of a crime. Once charged the suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg and Atlantis Magistrate’s Courts.

