Cape Town attorney nabbed with dagga, mandrax at courthouse

A Cape Town attorney will be on the other side of the justice scale as he is expected to appear in court soon after he was caught in possession of drugs at the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said being vigilant and observant at all times while on duty as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is essential to ensure the safety of all citizens and to arrest the perpetrators of crime.

“On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, a police member deployed at Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court was called to assist the security at the main entrance to the court as he accosted a suspicious man at the entrance. When he arrived at the entrance, he found an unknown man in possession of suspicious parcels,” Swartbooi said. He said drugs wrapped up in cling wrap was discovered. “The police officer opened the parcels in his presence and discovered 79 sachets filled with cannabis sealed in cling wrap plastic and 100 mandrax tablets found in his possession. The discovery was seized as evidence,” Swartbooi said.

It is unclear what the estimated value of the drugs are at this stage. He said it was later discovered who the suspect was. “The suspect became known as an attorney who was supposed to represent a suspect at the mentioned magistrate’s court. The 41-year-old man was detained on a charge of possession of drugs,” Swartbooi said.