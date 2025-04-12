Cape Town businesswoman sentenced for failing to submit tax returns

A Cape Town businesswoman and her company were handed suspended sentences by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty on 12 counts of failing to submit income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant officer Zinzi Hani said Fiona Mutongwizo, 39, and her company were found guilty of failing to submit tax returns for the period between 2022 and 2024.

Mutongwizo pleaded guilty to all charges brought against her and the company. On each of the 12 counts, the company was fined R6,000, a sentence that was wholly suspended for five years. Mutongwizo herself was sentenced to a fine of R6,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment per count. Of that, R2,000 or six months of imprisonment was suspended for five years on each count, provided she does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period.

The total fine of R48,000 is payable in instalments. “An amount of R5,000 is payable immediately upon the date of sentence,” said Hani. “The payment of the balance of R43,000 is deferred and to be paid in monthly instalments of R2,150.”

Each instalment must be paid on or before the 1st day of each month, with the final payment due by January 2, 2027. All payments are to be made to the Clerk of the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. IOL News