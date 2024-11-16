Cape Town concert celebrating South Africa’s 30 years of democracy cancelled after hijacking incident

Saturday’s performances of the Four Frames of Freedom concert celebrating South Africa’s 30 years of democracy at Artscape in Cape Town were abruptly cancelled. The show was cancelled on Saturday after the organisers’ vehicle was hijacked on Friday night.

“Due to an unforeseen and deeply concerning incident involving the hijacking of our company, Jazzart Dance Theatre’s vehicle last night, the 2pm and 7pm performances of Four Frames of Freedom scheduled for (Saturday) at Artscape have been cancelled,” the organisers said in a notice. The company said none of its dancers were injured but their driver sustained an injury. “We are immensely grateful that none of Jazzart dancers were physically harmed during this incident. However, their driver sustained an injury and is receiving medical attention. The safety and well-being of all the team members is the top priority, and we are focusing on providing them with the necessary support at this time,” the notice added.

The company sent out apologies their patrons and audience members “for any inconvenience this may cause”. For refund inquiries, the patrons are directed to contact Webtickets or Artscape Dial-A-Seat. Earlier this month, IOL reported that in celebrating South Africa’s 30 years of democracy, Jazzart Dance Theatre will bring audiences the “Four Frames of Freedom”, a stirring and compelling dance performance, to the Artscape Theatre on Friday and Saturday.