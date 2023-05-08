Cape Town man gets ‘slap on the wrist’ for animal cruelty

Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has expressed its disappointment after a man facing animal cruelty charges was given a slap on the wrist. Johannes Schreinder, 70, from Fish Hoek was convicted of animal cruelty after several animals were found living in parasitic conditions and suffering from neglect were seized from his property in December 2019.

“With worsening conditions noted between the first inspection conducted on December 11 and the follow up inspection on December 18, we were left with no other alternative than to remove all the animals, two dogs, a macaw, three geese, two ducks, a cat, and a tortoise, from Schreinder’s care under a warrant issued by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on December 24, 2019. “Almost three and a half years is how long we waited to tell their stories to the court. Theirs was a tale of absolute deprivation, of the denial of the very basics of care. Deprived of fresh food and water, infested with fleas, untreated ears bleeding from fly-strike, and a filthy living environment meant their story had the makings of a real horror,” Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said. He said he and Inspector Jeffrey Mfini thoroughly prepared for the matter before the court in order to be a voice for the animals.

The inspectors were happy when they heard the guilty verdict. However, this happiness was short-lived when they heard the sentence imposed on Schreinder. He was sentenced to three months in prison or to pay an R3 000 fine in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

“While we are pleased that the sentence was handed down as unsuspended. “I am so disappointed, the presiding magistrate, her worship Ms Rajap sentenced the accused to a fine of only R3 000 or three months in prison. This seems like a small price for Mr Schreinder to pay for the suffering he caused these animals,” Pieterse said. Schreinder has another pending animal cruelty case against him at the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court.

“During this incident in February 2022, Inspector Jeffrey Mfini had to approach the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court to obtain an order to enter Schreinder’s property in Fish Hoek. The animals, including yet another macaw found at the property were once again trapped in filthy, parasitic conditions with no access to fresh water,” Pieterse said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said it will never stop fighting animal cruelty no matter how many disappointments it has to face. [email protected]