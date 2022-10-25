Cape Town metro police officer found dead, lying on the road near his home

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have opened an investigation after the body of a City of Cape Town Metro Police officer was found on Tuesday morning. The officer was off-duty and was found lying in the road metres from his Malibu Village home in Blue Downs.

At the scene, there was not a dry eye as his colleagues saw him lying on the ground, covered with a white sheet. Metro Police Chief, Wayne le Roux confirmed the officer was off-duty. "The City can confirm that an off-duty Metro Police officer died. The circumstances are under investigation by SAPS.

“The City extends its deepest condolences to the officer’s family during this very difficult time of bereavement. “Unfortunately we are not in a position to release his identity without the next of kin’s approval,” Le Roux said. Speaking to IOL, Gail Jacobs, the wife of Henry Ralph Jacobs, 51, was inconsolable at the loss of her pillar of strength.

Officer Jacobs leaves behind three children, ages 20, 19 and 14. Gail described her husband as loving and willing to help anyone he could. She said she last saw her husband on Monday evening.

"At 6pm last night, he went to Shoprite to go draw some money. "I was looking for him but people said he was not around in the area," she explains. Gail said when she woke up on Tuesday morning her neighbour from opposite the street came to tell her that her husband was lying dead in the street.

"I told them, no. It can't be. I was talking to him last night. It can't be. He greeted me and said 'I love you my wife' and stuff," she said. Gail said her husband's face was nice. He greeted her and told her: 'I am coming just now'. "He didn't return. This morning he was laying here. It's so sad," she cried.