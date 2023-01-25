Cape Town nurse in court for allegedly killing a police captain over a parking spot

Cape Town - A Cape Town nurse, who was accused of murdering a police captain, has made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Yanga Dunken Madolo, 40, has been charged with murder.

He handed himself over to police on Sunday, following the fatal stabbing of Captain Siphumeza Lusasa, 37, of the Muizenberg SAPS Support Services. The spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, said the suspect handed himself over to Lingelethu police. “It is believed that Lingelethu police received a complaint of a stabbing that occurred at Spine Road, behind Lingelethu police station, in Khayelitsha at about 9.40pm on January 21, 2023,” Hani said.

She said the slain police officer was involved in an argument with a woman when her boyfriend, the suspect, allegedly attacked and stabbed him. The argument is alleged to have been related to a parking spot. “It is reported that Captain Lusasa was on standby duty at the time of the incident.

“It is alleged that the officer was involved in an argument with a lady… The suspect, who is the boyfriend of the lady, attacked the officer and stabbed him multiple times,” Hani said. Captain Lusasa was transported to a nearby hospital by a member of the public. He was declared dead on arrival. According to the Daily Voice, Madolo’s defence attorney, Bahle Mate, told the court his client had no pending cases or previous convictions and was a first-time offender.

He further told the court his client, who is on chronic medication has not received medical attention for “some time” and said his rights had to be protected. The State said it would be opposing bail as Madolo was being charged with a Schedule 5 crime. The case was postponed until January 30, for bail information.