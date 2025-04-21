Cape Town police, City cops make significant arrests during Easter weekend crackdown on illegal firearms

Both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies have had a busy Easter weekend, seizing illegal firearms and also bringing criminals to book. Arrests began before the long weekend started with police detaining four suspects on Thursday, whom they found in possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and drugs in separate incidents.

SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Gugulethu Crime Prevention Unit conducted compliance inspections at a spaza shop when they saw a man who changed direction when he saw the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. “The police members gave chase, apprehended the man and found him in possession of a pistol with ammunition. The members expanded their search to the house of the suspect where they then searched the premises and in the process confiscated drugs and ammunition and arrested two women,” Swartbooi said. The suspects, between the ages of 24 and 39, were arrested on charges of the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, the possession of drugs and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Separately, Ravensmead police detained a 25-year-old man for dealing in drugs. Swartbooi said police responded to information of suspicious activities, and that a search ensued when they reached the house. The officers recovered marijuana and cash, believed to be the proceeds of selling marijuana . “Once charged the suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Athlone and Goodwood Magistrates’ courts on the mentioned charges.” Philippi East police also detained a 21-year old-man who was found in possession of a pistol with ammunition without a valid licence on Saturday.

"The members were driving down Marcus Garvey when they noticed a man who appeared to be extremely nervous upon noticing the patrol vehicle. The members approached the man, searched him and recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition, three magazines of which two are extended magazines. They detained the man for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said. Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrates' Court. Milnerton police responded to a shoplifting complaint on Saturday, where upon arrival, "they interviewed and searched the suspect which resulted in the recovery of a pistol with ammunition found in their possession". Swartbooi said they arrested the woman.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Maitland Flying Squad responded to information about the location of firearms in Kalksteenfontein and searched the premises. “Their persistence was rewarded when they recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition and in the process detained a 29-year-old man for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. “Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Cape Town and Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ courts on the mentioned charges,” Swartbooi said.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, also praised the efforts of City enforcement agencies. “On Saturday afternoon, our metro police officers were assisting Fire and Rescue in Philippi when they encountered a suspicious individual. After a brief chase, the suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it at our officers. Thankfully, our officers took defensive action before the suspect opened fire, hitting him twice in the leg and bringing him down,” Smith said. “A 9mm Norinco pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition was recovered, and the serial number had been removed in an attempt to hide its origin. The suspect was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition, and pointing a firearm. He was then escorted to a medical facility and placed under guard by SAPS.”

Smith further highlighted how in the past two weeks, a total of 22 firearms, with 11 seized by metro police and 11 by law enforcement, were recovered. “On Friday alone, LEAP officers recovered a firearm in Hanover Park, and on Saturday, they responded to sounds of gunfire in Athwood Rd. After chasing after and apprehending three suspects, two were found to be carrying prohibited firearms and ammunition. A third firearm was later discovered abandoned in the area.” Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons shared how metro police officers recovered two more firearms in Hanover Park on Saturday.

“Just after 11pm on Saturday night, officers were on patrol with Law Enforcement when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in Hanover Park. “On arrival at the location, they found three men and searched them – one, a 25-year-old – was in possession of a 9mm firearm with no serial number and four live rounds,” Solomons said. “Earlier in the day at 4.15pm, officers were standing down at the scene of a fire when they saw a man walking towards the scene with a firearm tucked in his waistband.

"When the officers tried to stop him, he ran away. During the pursuit, the suspect pulled out the gun and took aim at the officers – one of them then fired a shot, wounding him in the leg," Solomons said. "The officers recovered a 9mm pistol without a serial number and 17 rounds of ammunition. Paramedics treated the suspect on the scene. "He was arrested for pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition and detained at Nyanga SAPS," she said.