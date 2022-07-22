Cape Town police seek help tracing rape suspect

Cape Town – Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they search for a man alleged to have raped a teenager in May. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the matter is being investigated by the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

An identikit of the man was compiled with the help of the victim. Swartbooi said the suspect has been described as an Indian man. He is believed to be 40 years old and is 1.7 metres tall.

He has a scar on the right side of his neck. Police said that on Saturday, May 21, he forced a 17-year-old girl to go with him to a secret location, threatening to kill her if she resisted. “Upon arrival at a shack in Greenpark informal settlement in Delft, he repeatedly raped the girl. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans and a white shirt and was driving a silver vehicle,” Swartbooi said.

Police are urging anyone with information that can help with the investigation to come forward. They can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Christelle Frieslaar, at 084 755 5208 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. IOL