Cape Town police seek public assistance in tracing rapist

Police in Cape Town are calling on members of the public to assist in tracing a rape suspect. The Wynberg Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is investigating a rape that occurred on Saturday, September 2.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect is known to the victim. “Preliminary investigation suggests that on Saturday, September 2, 2023, the victim and the suspect spent time together using alcohol and drugs. The duo left for an address in Ottery Road, Wynberg, where he raped her,” Swartbooi said. The man, a Malawian national is believed to be medium in stature and he was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and a denim jacket.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to call the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Sithembile Nxanxashe on 082 334 8348 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In a separate incident, a 31-year-old rapist from the Northern Cape was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Fraserburg Regional Court in the Upington Cluster. The rapist was charged with rape accompanied by infliction of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery with aggravating circumstances of his maternal aunt (his mother’s sister).