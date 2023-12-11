Cape Town taxi boss, being sought on array on charges, arrested in Gauteng

A high-profile Cape Town taxi boss who has been linked to various serious crimes is expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the suspect was arrested on Sunday in Pretoria, Gauteng.

He said at 6am, a joint operation was held between the Western Cape Provincial Detectives, Pretoria National Intervention Unit, Eastern Cape, and Crime Intelligence head office. He said the taxi boss has been linked to various crimes in and around Cape Town, ranging from extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. “The information received indicated that the target was moving between the Eastern Cape, East London, and Pretoria,” Van Wyk said.

He said a detailed investigation and following up on intelligence led the SAPS members to premises in Metro Park Parrow Mound, East Silver Lakes, Pretoria where the suspect was hiding to evade arrest. “The adult man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrest for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case which was issued against the perpetrator,” Van Wyk said. “Further warrants were issued for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official.”

He said officers worked around the clock to secure the arrest which led to the confiscation of one 9mm Glock pistol with 15 rounds, laptops, cell phones, a white Ford Ranger, and vehicle documents. “The suspect will be charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court,” Van Wyk said. [email protected]