Cape Town woman accused of defrauding her employer of R15 million to appear in court

Rustenburg – A 43-year-old Cape Town woman accused of defrauding her employer of R15 million is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The woman, who was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors at a distributing company in Cape Town, was arrested by members of the provincial commercial crimes unit on Thursday.

“The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors. “She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account, as a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m. “She was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for fraud.

“The suspect will make her court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 6, 2023,” said police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala. Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga two women aged 31 and 45 from Driekoppies and Matsulu were expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for fraud. The two were arrested on Friday, in Matsamo Mall outside Malelane near the eSwatini border for one successful and one failed fraudulent transaction at one of the banks.

“According to information, the suspects made a loan of an undisclosed amount of cash which was successfully paid into their account. “Greediness led them to make another application for a credit card,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “Little did they know that their previous failed fraudulent activities in the same bank at Kamaqhekeza Plaza was going to be cascaded to their counterparts in Matsamo Mall.

“When the bank consultant was busy processing their credit card application, information was received from Kamaqhekeza that there was a lookout for two ladies who attempted to make fraudulent applications. “The bank contacted Schoemansdal police who reacted quickly and the two suspects were arrested.” In the Eastern Cape, two people aged 59 and 30 were arrested for illegal possession of abalone with an estimated value of R1.8m.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said a search warrant was executed at a business premises in West End on Friday. “During the search a total of 7 388 units of abalone and a green Toyota bakkie with an estimated value of R1.8m was confiscated. “The suspects aged 59 and 30 were detained on charges of contravening the Marine Living Resource Act, 19 of 1998 Regulation 36 sub section 1 – illegal possession of abalone and will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s (Court on) Monday,” she said.