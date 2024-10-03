Cape Town woman arrested for human trafficking

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in the Western Cape said it arrested an alleged human trafficker in Kraaifontein, Cape Town on Wednesday, October 2. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said a multidisciplinary team involving the Hawks’ Economic Protected Resources team in the Western Cape together with the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Department of Home Affairs and Immigration in Bellville conducted the operation.

This comes after a trafficked victim from Nigeria was rescued earlier this year. “The suspect was arrested at a house in Kraaifontein, where four possible victims were rescued. Her arrest emanates from a follow-up investigation that started earlier this year, where it was discovered that the suspect trafficked a victim from Nigeria for sexual exploitation. “Preliminary investigation and interviews by social workers discovered that the four possible victims are not trafficking in person victims, but are illegally in South Africa,” Hani said.