Car jammers on the prowl: Police share tips on how to keep your car safe, including using steering wheel locks

As the festive season draws closer, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has warned residents to “be cautious and vigilant” to avoid falling victims of rampant crimes, including car jamming. Hadebe said the prowling car jammers use illegal devices to interfere with the vehicles’ locking systems.

“Motorists are warned to be very cautious as thieves are utilising numerous jamming devices to break into vehicles. Car jammers are individuals using illegal devices to interfere with remote keyless entry systems, preventing vehicles from locking and securing properly,” she said. “This poses a significant threat to the safety and security of motorists.” Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Hadebe said motorists should take extra steps in securing their vehicles and valuables.

“We strongly urge all members of the community to be vigilant and take precautions to protect their vehicles and their valuables from potential theft,” she said. The SA Police Service in Limpopo has shared the following tips for residents to safeguard vehicles: “Manually check. After using your remote keyless device, always make sure your vehicle is locked by visually and manually inspecting the doors.

“Use secondary security. Consider using steering wheel locks or additional vehicle security systems to deter thieves,” said Hadebe. “Parking Awareness. Be mindful of your surroundings when parking in public areas. Choose well-lit, busy locations when possible.” The police have appealed to community members to report any suspicious behaviour or individuals tampering with vehicles.

“Educate others. Share this information with friends and family to raise awareness about car jammers,” said Hadebe. “We are actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at raising awareness to prevent any elements of criminality, especially during the festive season.” Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said efforts have been intensified to nab car thieves. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS The provincial police commissioner assured community members that her “dedicated” team of police officers are properly investigating and working diligently to apprehend criminals.