Monday, June 20, 2022

Car owner gets robbed of VW Polo; is later arrested for dealing in drugs

Police arrested the owner of the vehicle after an armed robbery which revealed drug dealing in Limpopo. | SAPS

Published 1h ago

Pretoria – Two people, aged 29 and 37 were arrested in Limpopo following a robbery of a Limpopo family in which property including a cellphone and a car were stolen.

“The suspects were arrested following a well-co-ordinated operation comprising Phalaborwa detectives and a tracing team led by the acting station commander with assistance of the community and Hoedspruit Farm Watch,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“This after a 37-year-old man and his family were robbed of a cellphone, cash, house keys and a Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle at gunpoint. Later, on the same day at about 22:00, one suspect was traced to Namakgale but he managed to evade the arrest.”

Mojapelo said police, joined by community members, managed to recover the stolen cellphone.

The second suspect was arrested shortly in Hoedspruit with assistance of the local Farm Watch. He was found in possession of the stolen vehicle and crystal meth drugs.

“Further investigations led the police back to the complainant’s house after it was discovered that he is actually dealing in drugs. The 37-year-old foreign national was arrested for possession of crystal meth drugs after he attempted to flush them out of the toilet,” said Mojapelo.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the “excellent investigation and effective partnership between the police and community which resulted in the arrest of the two”.

Police said the two suspects were scheduled to appear before the Phalaborwa and Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Courts today, facing charges including house robbery, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

The search for the remaining suspect continues.

IOL

