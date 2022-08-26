Car thieves who were arrested filling petrol in a diesel car, jailed for 5 years

Durban – Two men who stole a vehicle in February this year and were arrested while filling the wrong grade of fuel have been jailed. The Durban Regional Court sentenced Minenhle Dlamini, 26, and Ntokozo Phila Nkosi, 41, to five years of direct imprisonment.

Story continues below Advertisement

The duo pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle. According to Natasha Kara, the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the vehicle was stolen from the complainant’s home in Umlazi. “It was recovered three days later when Dlamini and Nkosi, took it to a petrol station near the Galleria Mall.

More on this You’re most likely to get hijacked in Pinetown and your car stolen in Chatsworth according to the crime stats

“They were not familiar with the vehicle, and filled petrol in the diesel vehicle, causing it to stall. “The police were called after the bank card they produced for payment was rejected and, the petrol attendant noticed that the interior of the vehicle was stripped.” Kara said police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and the men were arrested.

Story continues below Advertisement

In aggravation of sentence, Regional Court Prosecutor Vishalan Moodley told the court that theft and buying and selling of stolen items, adversely affect the tourism trade in our province and therefore its income generation, as tourists do not want to visit crime-riddled areas. “In sentencing them, the court took into consideration that they pleaded guilty at the onset and that they had been in custody since their arrest.” Both men were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Story continues below Advertisement