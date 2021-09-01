Career police woman Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga appointed deputy national SAPS commissioner

Pretoria - National commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla John Sitole has appointed Lieutenant General Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga as the deputy national commissioner in charge of crime detection. The post became vacant following the “untimely” passing of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, who died in July.

Sitole wished Ntshinga well in her new role, adding that her vast experience particularly as a detective will boost the SAPS’ fight against crime in South Africa. “Given her vast experience and knowledge of the detective and forensic field I am confident that General Ntshinga will add much needed value within the detective and forensic environment,” said Sitole. Ntshinga took up her post of deputy national commissioner for crime detection on Wednesday, and she will be responsible for the crime intelligence division, as well as the detective and forensic services division of the SAPS.

Ntshinga attained a B-Tech Degree in Policing after obtaining a National Diploma in Policing at Technikon South Africa. She is currently working towards a M-Tech Degree in Forensic Investigation with particular focus on project management, forensic methods and techniques and intelligence. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience having served the organisation in various facets of policing from 1985 to date. Her career within the detective environment began in December 1992 where she served as an investigator between the ranks of constable to inspector [now called warrant officer] in the Park Road sexual offences unit and subsequently the child protection unit,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“In September 2001 she continued as an investigator but this time in organised crime investigations in Bloemfontein before becoming the acting provincial commander of this unit in 2003 at the level of senior superintendent.” In 2004, Ntshinga was appointed as a section head at the level of brigadier responsible for policy standard and monitoring still within the field of organised crime investigations. In 2010 she was appointed as a provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] at the level of a major general in the Northern Cape.