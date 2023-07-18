Case against alleged tuckshop killers postponed to August

A case against three men arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of a tuckshop owner and her assistant at Ncera Village in Kidds Beach on Sunday near East London has been postponed to August. Zoleka Gantana, 57, and her assistant Kholosa Mpunga, 27, disappeared in what was suspected to be an abduction in Gantana's shop near East London in the Eastern Cape.

Police later discovered their dismembered bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition. However, on Sunday, police arrested Themba Dingela, 50, Mandla Qosho, 45, and Siyanda Makeleni, 44, in the Peddie area after an intensive search and investigation into the missing women. Their arrests were preceded by the recovery of the stolen vehicle belonging to Gantana, which was found stuck in the mud without any person inside or nearby, and groceries were later found in one of the suspects homes on the farm.

The trio briefly appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and they were remanded in custody. Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the case was remanded to August 18 2023, for bail application arrangements. Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha commended police for arresting the accused and bemoaned that this was the second gruesome murder after Nosicelo Mtebeni was also brutally murdered in East London in August 2021.