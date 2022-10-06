Case against Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers postponed after defence withdraws over payment issues

Pretoria - Six men accused of killing whistle-blower Babita Deokaran appeared briefly in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday where their legal representative withdrew from the matter over the payment of legal fees. The matter had to be postponed to November 18 to allow the new legal representative to be furnished with outstanding documents.

Story continues below Advertisement

The previous two postponements were also related to funds which have to be paid before the trial starts. The accused, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla, have been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and conspiracy to murder. They also face another charge of attempted murder of Deokaran’s domestic worker, who was in the car with her at the time of the shooting.

All of the accused were denied bail last year. Deokaran, 53, was shot dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, on August 23 last year. She was shot after returning from dropping off her daughter at school.

Story continues below Advertisement

Deokaran was the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Health Department and was at the forefront of fighting and exposing alleged corruption in the department. She was assisting with investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandals which rocked the department. The mastermind behind Deokaran’s assassination has still not been captured.

Story continues below Advertisement