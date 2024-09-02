Independent Online
Monday, September 2, 2024

Case against Chatsworth church leader accused of raping 14-year-old girl provisionally withdrawn

A Chatsworth church leader appeared in Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media

A Chatsworth church leader appeared in Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/Independent Media

Published 58m ago

Share

The charges against a Chatsworth church leader who was arrested in March over allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl have been provisionally withdrawn.

The matter was heard in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 31-year-old was arrested on March 7, 2024, in a joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known by the Hawks).

The accused, who was initially said to be a pastor, is believed to be a youth leader at a church in the Bayview area.

The accused was never named, as he faced a charge of rape.

Police said during the arrest, the pastor’s laptops and sex aids were seized.

More than a month after his arrest, the church leader was granted bail of R5,000 at the end of April.

Terms of his bail conditions were that he report to a local police station twice a week, relocate to a different address and to not interfere with the complainant.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the province has been asked why the matter was provisionally withdrawn and comment will be added once received.

There was an outcry on social media following the church leader’s arrest, with many calling for justice.

At the time of the arrest, the MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape.

IOL News

Related Topics:

sapsnpahawksmagistrates courtdurbancrime and courtsrapechild abusegender based violencedontlookaway