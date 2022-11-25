Case against Enyobeni Tavern owners postponed until April next year

Cape Town – The East London Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against the owners of Enyobeni Tavern, Vuyokazi Ndevu, 43, and her husband, Siyakhangela, 52, to April next year. The couple are accused of selling and supplying liquor to under-18’s, and of conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver liquor to minors.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the first count of selling liquor to underage children as well as the second charge, which deals with coercing two staff members to sell the intoxicating drinks to minors. National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said they viewed the case in a very serious light and had assigned senior prosecutors to guide the investigations as mandated by the Constitution, to ensure that those criminally liable for the tragedy were prosecuted and faced the full might of the law. “The families of the children, the affected community, and South Africans at large are anxious to see justice served for their children who died in such tragic circumstances,” Tyali said.

“The NPA is committed to a victim-centred approach that prioritises justice for crimes committed against the most vulnerable in our society, especially women and children.” Tyali said the memorandum of demands from the families of the 21 patrons who died at Enyobeni Tavern had been accepted by the prosecution with the commitment that it would be pursued without fear, favour or prejudice. Speaking to the SABC, Mgwebi Msiya of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board said the tavern’s liquor licence remained suspended.

“So it remains closed, there are no operations at that liquor outlet and we are a step closer to revoking the trading licence,” Msiya said. IOL [email protected]