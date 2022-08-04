Case against ex-attorney accused of R700k RAF fraud postponed for negotiations

Durban - A 52-year-old former attorney accused of stealing R700 000 belonging to Road Accident Fund claimants made another appearance in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Thursday. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter was adjourned to August 29 for negotiations.

Betty Diale, who is out on a warning, faces six counts of theft. According to the NPA, police reports revealed that Fidelity Funds, a body that oversees the conduct of attorneys, received several complaints from the RAF claimants, whose payments were deposited into Diale's trust account. “The claimants alleged that the said money did not reach them after the payout and henceforth, reported to the police for investigation,” said Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson in North West.

Diale was practising as an attorney during the alleged commission of the crimes between 2009 and 2011. She has since been struck off the roll by The Legal Practice Council. Mamothame said the matter was set for pre-trial today.

“However, the defence attorney indicated to the court that they intend to enter negotiations with the State about the charges. “It is unknown what the negotiations are about at this stage.” IOL