Case against Joshlin Smith’s mother and co-accused postponed as new evidence emerges

The human trafficking case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith has been postponed to October 21 after the State indicated that it has new evidence and wants ample time to investigate it. This development follows the appearance of Joshin’s mother, Raquel "Kelly" Smith, alongside Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombard at the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, all in connection with her disappearance.

The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation. Speaking to the media outside court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that between the last appearance in July and now, they have uncovered new evidence that still needs to be investigated. “It’s important evidence which is at a very sensitive stage of investigation and hence we asked for a postponement,” he said.

Ntabazalila said the matter can only be transferred to the Western Cape High Court when the investigation has been completed. Joshlin, a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School in Saldanha, went missing on February 19, 2024. According to information, Smith had left Joshlin in the care of her boyfriend, Appolis, at the time of the child’s disappearance.

The State alleges that Joshlin was sold for R20,000. There has been no new information on the whereabouts of the green-eyed girl, however, residents of Saldanha Bay remain hopeful that she will be found. Last month, an American psychic, Kandis Starr claims to have made contact with Joshlin.

Starr had a playhouse on her video with a teddy bear, a picture of Elmo from Sesame Street, and a photoshopped picture of Joshlin where she claims to be channelling the missing girl in the video that is over nine minutes long posted on TikTok. Starr confirmed to her viewers that the young girl had died.