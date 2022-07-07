Case against man accused of killing his mother and drinking her blood, postponed to August

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood appeared briefly in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Thabang Moswane of Mathopestad near Boons in North West was arrested on May 9 after he allegedly stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Elizabeth Moswane, 53, several times at their home in Mathopestad.

Moswane reportedly stabbed his mother over R10, according to a report in a daily newspaper, Daily Sun. He wanted his mother to give him R10, when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her. His twin brother, Thabo Moswane, told the newspaper that he found him drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother's neck. North West police said initial information indicated that there was a fight between Kedisaletse and her son, Thabang Mishack Moswane.

"On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her," North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time. In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged murder of his two-year-old nephew, Neo Refemetswe Tlhame. Neo's body was found in a shallow grave at Extension 3, Blydeville, outside Lichtenburg on Tuesday.

"The suspect was arrested after being questioned and linked with the case," said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. He was expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Friday for murder. Neo went missing on May 24 while in the care of his grandparents. His disappearance was established by his mother when she went to fetch him after work.

"Subsequent to the fruitless search by the community members and Neo’s family, a missing person enquiry was opened for investigation. The police also joined the search, but Neo was never found," Funani said. She said Neo's mother called the police on Tuesday after they spotted a suspicious grave near the river. "The grave was dug out, and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified with the clothes he was wearing on the day of his disappearance," she said.

