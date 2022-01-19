Case against SABC intruder postponed
Share this article:
PRETORIA – The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court yesterday, postponed a case against Mokheseng Jafta Mofokeng who allegedly broke into the SABC premises in the early hours of Sunday.
It is alleged that a security officer was in the control room when he saw, through a security camera, that there was an intruder inside the building.
More security officers were called, went to investigate the apparent security breach and were allegedly attacked by Mofokeng who was shot and injured during the scuffle.
The 27 year old is facing charges of business burglary, trespassing and malicious damage to property.
The case was postponed to January 25.
Mofokeng is in hospital for medical assistance.
IOL