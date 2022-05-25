Case of culpable homicide involving former North West MEC withdrawn

Rustenburg - A case of culpable homicide against former North West Human Settlement, Safety, and Liaison MEC Nono Maloyi, was provisionally withdrawn at the Stilfontein Regional Court on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. This was after he applied for representation to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), for his case to be struck off the roll.

“Should the application be rejected, the case will be re-enrolled and a new court date will be decided upon,” said NPA spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame. Maloyi is facing a charge of culpable homicide, following a fatal crash that resulted in the death of one woman, in 2018. “It is alleged that on the night of September 1, 2018, Maloyi was travelling at high speed, on the N12 between Klerksdorp and Stilfontein, when he crashed into another vehicle that had two occupants.

“The impact of the crash resulted in Pontsho Magadi Motsamai losing her life on the scene. Following this incident, the matter was enrolled in court, but was later provisionally withdrawn, after the state made an application for an inquest to be conducted, to establish what the cause of Motsamai’s death was,” Mamothame said. After the inquest, the presiding magistrate provided the findings to the director of public prosecutions in the North West, for a decision on the prosecution to be made. The case was re-enrolled and Maloyi was formally charged with culpable homicide. “The state believes it has a case that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and is ready to proceed with tria,l should Maloyi’s application be rejected,” he said.

