Case of “haunted” Zimbabwean woman who confessed to killing husband postponed

Pretoria: The case against a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman, accused of brutally murdering her husband in July 2015, was dealt another delay when a North West court postponed it due to “technical glitches”. On Friday morning, the Mogwase Magistrate's Court postponed the case against Nancy Majonhi later this month.

"The postponement was effected due to technical glitches that were experienced with court recording devices,” said Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in North West. “The State and the defence attorney agreed on the date for the commencement of the bail application. The State intends opposing the granting of bail to the accused.” Police reports indicate that Majonhi was living with her husband, 44-year-old Prosper Chipungare at a rented room in Ledig, near Sun City, when they had a fight on July 28, 2015.

"Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted. She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out," said Mamothame. Subsequent to the alleged killing, Majonhi went to the Sun City Police Station where she reported her husband as missing. After several years, Majonhi allegedly departed to Zimbabwe where she later confessed to her family and her in-laws that she killed her husband.

“The families arranged to come to South Africa, Sun City, where the accused (Majonhi) handed herself over to the police. She later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago," said Mamothame.” “An investigation by the police is under way and they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests.” The couple had two children and both of them were in Johannesburg at the time of the murder. A third child had died.