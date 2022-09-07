Case of man accused of stabbing his mother to death, drinking her blood makes first court appearance

Rustenburg – Thabang Moswane, the man accused of stabbing his mother to death and allegedly drinking her blood, made his first appearance at the regional court in Koster, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday. Moswane, 24, appeared in the regional court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murder.

“This follows the director of public prosecution’s (DPP), authorisation on transferring the case, owing to its serious nature. “The matter was postponed to 18 October 2022, for the State to share all the necessary documents with the defence team, in preparation for trial, and to await the completion of investigations on issues noted by the newly assigned regional court prosecutor,” said Henry Mamothame, NPA North West spokesperson. Moswane is accused of stabbing his mother Kedisaletse Moswane, 53, to death at their home in Mathopestad, outside Koster, on May 9. The police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with several stab wounds.

“The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her. He was immediately arrested and appeared before the Koster Magistrate’s Court,” Mamothame said. Moswane abandoned his bail application on May 30. He allegedly killed his mother over R10, according to a report in the “Daily Sun” –Moswane wanted his mother to give him R10, and when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her.

