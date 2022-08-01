Case of suspect who allegedly killed his mom over R10 moves to regional court

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood appeared briefly in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Monday. Thabang Moswane of Mathopestad near Boons in North West was arrested on May 9, after he allegedly stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Moswane, 53, several times in their home.

The case against Moswane was postponed to September 6 for his appearance in the regional court. He abandoned his bail on May 30. He reportedly stabbed his mother over R10, according to a report in daily newspaper, the Daily Sun, Moswane wanted his mother to give him R10, when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her. His twin brother, Thabo Moswane, told the newspaper that he found him drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother's neck.

North West police said initial information indicated that there was a fight between Kedisaletse and her son, Thabang Mishack Moswane. "On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her," North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time. In the Eastern Cape, police said three men were gunned down and two others wounded during a shooting incident on Sunday.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were called to a shooting incident in Walmer. "On arrival, members found three males lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. A wounded man, aged 35, was sleeping in his shack, and on hearing the gunshots, woke up, and as he stood up, he was shot in his left leg. A second injured male, aged 18, was also found further down the road with gunshot wounds in his left leg and shoulder," she said. "It is further alleged that the three deceased persons and the 18-year-old injured victim were standing outside a gate in Sigcawu Street when a white Quantum minibus (taxi) approached and started firing shots at them."

She said one deceased was identified as Lonwabo Makeleni, 29, from Songololo Street in Walmer location, while the identity of the other two deceased persons were not yet known. They are aged between 18 and 20. "The motive for the shootings are yet to be established and suspects are unknown at this stage. Police investigations continue. "Police are appealing to residents in Walmer location to assist them with information in their investigation in tracing the suspects or may have any information relating to the incident or may help in identifying the deceased, to contact Detective Sergeant Lindile Mlaza at SAPS Walmer on 082 075 7186, or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.The motive for the shootings is yet to be established, and suspects are unknown at this stage. Police investigations continue."

