Case of three Diepsloot protest leaders arrested for public violence postponed

Pretoria - Three Diepsloot community leaders who were arrested during the violent protests last week made their first appearance at the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Monday. The three were arrested for public violence related to the ongoing protest in the area. The trio were nabbed during a protest in the area on Thursday last week.

Tensions have been high in the area since last week as residents took to the streets to express their concerns regarding escalating crime which they believe was committed by undocumented foreigners. Following the arrest of the leaders, dozens of residents gathered outside court on Monday and demanded their release. Reverend Thokwane Dithuge, who was outside court with the community, told eNCA that it was shocking that a government which was elected by black people, was now turning its back against its own people.

“You look at how the prosecutor put the story, pure lies... Secondly the charges they mentioned, who burnt a mall in Dieplsoot? “We don’t care about their political games, we want security, we want to be safe, we want to sleep well at night. Diepsloot is a crime infested area and government has resources, as it is there are police in the area, why are they not coming all the time,” said Dithuge. Dithuge said residents were livid over the arrest of the leaders and how they have been treated by government.

“People want to go to the streets, people want to go and burn tyres, people want to go and burn anything that belongs to this government. But as a leader, I need to be there and give counsel and direction. “At least for now they are still listening, but I’m afraid of what will happen if they don’t give them bail,’’ he said. Residents have been demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa to come to the area and address their grievances.

Dithuge said it was unfair that when government officials want votes, they come to Diepsloot uninvited, but when they are being called on by residents, they don’t bother coming. “Ramaphosa, it can’t be that when you need us you come to Diepsloot, but when residents need you, your people say they can’t come to the shacks, it can’t be,” he told eNCA. Meanwhile, the case of the trio has been postponed to Wednesday to allow the State enough time to verify personal information about the accused.