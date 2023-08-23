Cash guard critically wounded in early morning cash-in-transit robbery in uMlazi

A cash guard has been critically wounded in a cash-in-transit robbery in uMlazi, south of the Durban city centre, on Wednesday morning. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alert to the incident just after 6am.

"We received multiple calls about an alleged armed robbery and attack on a cash-in-transit vehicle in uMlazi, V Section. Upon arrival, we were shown through to one of the guards who sustained a serious gunshot wound to the lower body. He was in a critical condition and was stabilised at the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a medical facility for the urgent care that he required," Jamieson said. Police were in attendance and will be investigating further. The CIT robbery comes less than 24 hours after one person was killed and several others injured in a shooting in Russell Street, just after Victoria Street.

One person was killed and others injured in a botched cash heist in Durban on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied Speaking on the shooting, Jamieson said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found total chaos.

He said there was an alleged cash-in-transit robbery that had occurred and the suspects had randomly started shooting. "Unfortunately, one person believed to be a shop owner had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and he has been declared deceased at the scene," he said.

Speaking to IOL, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police are investigating a case of attempted cash in transit robbery, armed robbery, murder and attempted murder following the foiled heist. "It is alleged that cash-in-transit security guards had just collected money from a store when they were accosted by at least 10 armed suspects who attempted to rob them of money. A gunfight ensued between the security guards and the suspects and in the process, a by stander was fatally wounded. The guards attempted to flee but the suspects allegedly gave chase and continued to shoot towards the money truck," Netshiunda said.

Tuesdays botched CIT in Durban caught on video. One person was killed and at least 8 others were injured. SAPS continue search for suspects. *Not my video* pic.twitter.com/PfnToHajYX — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) August 23, 2023 He added that police responded to the shootout and gave chase to the suspects who abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.