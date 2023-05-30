Cash-in-transit robber ‘accidentally’ shoots his accomplice as they flee scene of heist

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a group of “heavily armed” robbers following a cash-in-transit heist that took place on the Senotlelo-Mokgwaneng main road in Matlelerekeng outside Sekhukhune District. Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the daring robbery happened on Monday at about 5pm.

“According to reports, a cash-in-transit van was travelling along the Senotlelo-Mokgwaneng road when it was attacked by a group of about 10 suspects driving a charcoal Volkswagen Jetta 5 and double cab bakkie. The heavily armed suspects started to shoot at the cash van,” Ledwaba said. The assailants allegedly forced security officials out of the cash delivery van, and robbed them of three firearms. Crime scene where a cash-in-transit van was attacked by a group of around 10 heavily armed robbers, who got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Picture: SAPS “The suspects placed explosives onto the cash van and took an undisclosed amount of money.

“During the incident, one of the suspects was accidentally shot by his accomplice and he was assisted by his accomplices and they all fled the scene. No security officers were injured,” Ledwaba said. Police in Limpopo said a task team has been activated to investigate the cash-in-transit heists that have taken place in the province, and bring the culprits to book. Crime scene where a cash-in-transit van was attacked by a group of about 10 heavily armed robbers, who got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Picture: SAPS Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has urged the task team to work relentlessly in tracking down “these dangerous criminals”.