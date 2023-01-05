Cash van rammed off the road and bombed in North West heist

Rustenburg - A gang of armed cash in transit robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money after bombing a cash van on the N12 in North West on Thursday. A group of suspected robbers travelling in four cars allegedly rammed into the cash van en route to Wolmaransstad from Klerksdorp, causing it to come to a standstill.

The robbers allegedly bombed the cash van and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. "The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. "The suspects are believed to have fled in the direction of Wolmaransstad in three vehicles, including a gold vehicle and two VW polos.

“The suspects also made off with firearms belonging to the Fidelity guards, two rifles have since been recovered. “The community’s assistance is required in this regard. Communities are warned that harbouring criminals is a criminal offence," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. In the Western Cape, the Hawks said two men were arrested for attempted cash in transit robbery and robbery of a firearm after a Fidelity Cash Solutions company was attacked.

Two suspects, aged 32 and 36, have been arrested for attempted cash in transit robbery and robbery of a firearm where a cash van was attacked in December. "This follows an incident that happened last year on December 6, 2022, where an armoured vehicle was allegedly attacked by six men at Engen garage outside Mossel Bay," said Hawks spokesperson in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani. "The suspects robbed the crewman of his official firearm. They then tried to access the vault of the vehicle but could not succeed to access the money and they left the scene with a getaway vehicle that was later found abandoned.

