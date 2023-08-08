Independent Online
Bookmark article to read later
Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Cashier wounded while trying to separate fighting customers at KwaZulu-Natal petrol station

A cashier was shot following an altercation at a KZN petrol station. Picture: KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service

A cashier was shot following an altercation at a KZN petrol station. Picture: KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service

Published 4m ago

Share

A cashier is recovering in hospital following an altercation at a KwaZulu-Natal petrol station.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Chantelle Botha, said they were called to a shooting at a petrol station in Boshoff Street.

"When emergency services arrived, they found that a cashier had been shot while trying to break up a fight that had started," Botha said.

She added that the patient had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

KZN police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said Alexandra Road SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, provincial police are probing a shooting in the Mayville area in Durban where an off-duty paramedic allegedly shot a man following a fender-bender near the N3.

Speaking to IOL, KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman stopped to attend to an accident.

He said while the woman had gone to her vehicle to retrieve her medical equipment, a vehicle bumped into hers and three men alighted from the vehicle and an argument ensued.

One of the men allegedly drew a firearm and the woman drew hers and fired a shot at the man.

“The man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. The other two men got back into the vehicle and fled from the scene,” said Netshiunda.

All firearms were seized pending further investigation. No arrests have been effected as yet.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courts