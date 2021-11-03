Cato Crest women assaulted, arrested and their homes burned to ashes

THE SHACKS of women at loggerheads with a “politically connected chief ” in the Khenana informal settlement in Cato Crest went up in flames last week while they were behind bars for allegedly defending themselves from men who were assaulting and molesting them. Police arrested Phumelele Mkhize and Maphiwe Gasela, while Nomfundo Mhlongo, Nomlindelo Madlala and Snothando Mkhize were assaulted and allegedly sustained injuries that required medical attention.

Phumelele Mkhize said a group of men stormed her house on Saturday, October 23, in the evening while she was with her family. She claimed that they assaulted her and the others for no reason. She said moments later Cato Manor police officers arrived at the scene during the commotion but only arrested her. Gasela was arrested at a different location. The charge they faced was for an assault committed in June 2020. Three other women, her co-accused from the area, were arrested last year and were out on bail. When the women arrived at the police station, they were refused the right to open a case against their attackers. “We were treated inhumanely by the police, they also refused us visits and change of clothing. Luckily we were able to get R500 bail on Monday last week and one of the conditions was that we do not return back to the community, even though we had no alternative addresses.

“We were not given an opportunity to explain that we had nowhere else to go,” she said. Phumelele Mkhize’s home at the Khenana Informal Settlement was set alight by men known to the police on Tuesday night. Mkhize said she received a message last week Tuesday that the house she had been sharing with her child and sister for the past four years was set alight. “Luckily they were not there at the time. I have lost all my certificates, my nursing qualification, matric certificate, my child’s certificates, my furniture and clothing.

“I know all the four men who set my home on fire and I believe this was done to instil fear, and for us to leave the area. Even though I have given their names to the police, they refuse to arrest them,” she said. S'bu Zikode, president and co-founder of Abahlali baseMjondolo, said the men who assaulted the women and burned the homes were associated with a political party. He said he suspects that the men were sent by police ahead of their planned arrest, but the mastermind behind the assaults and arrests was allegedly NS Ngubane. “NS Ngubane is referred to as chief because he has the power to instruct the police on whom to arrest and whom to set free. He’s not a policeman or a lawyer but before Cato Manor police make any kind of arrests, they consult him.

“This is not an allegation, we have evidence where a police officer phoned NS Ngubane to ask if they could go ahead and open a case for these women and if perpetrators should be arrested,” Zikode. Zikode alleged that over and above his control over local police, NS Ngubane was also influencing chief magistrates to give the same bail condition to all arrested suspects that they are not to return to the community. He said NS Ngubane’s interests were in the land as he plans to build a block of flats, but shack dwellers were in his way. “I have reached out to Minister Bheki Cele to investigate the behaviour of the police and we have written to the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to investigate the court scandals. We have also written to the South African Human Rights Commission,” said Zikode.

“Under the instruction of NS Ngubane, the police randomly arrest community members and investigate later, they don’t investigate then arrest. We eventually had to find a lawyer and open a case, but we know nobody will be arrested, that is what is frustrating. Crime is crime, it doesn’t matter who commits it. Even when our members commit crime, let them be arrested and justice take its course,” he said. NS Ngubane refuted all the claims, saying he was not a chief and that the country was governed by laws. He said those who had been arrested were rightfully apprehended and that he was not hiding anything, but was fighting for murderers to be rooted out of the community. “I have no interest in the said land, I have my properties in Pietermaritzburg. All I am fighting for is justice. Some community members are quick to run to the office of Abahlali Basemjondolo and the office doesn't know the havoc those people cause within the community, and I am waiting for Zikode to come to me.