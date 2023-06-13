Cape Town - The Gqeberha K9 Unit arrested a suspect who was busy digging up copper cables at the Baywest N2 on-ramp.
The 27-year-old suspect was arrested by Gqeberha K9 unit during the early hours of Monday Monday on the N2 near Baywest for damage to essential infrastructure.
Police say that it is alleged that at about 12am on Monday, the members acted on information received of a suspect busy digging up a trench of copper cables at the Baywest N2 on-ramp.
“The suspect was indeed found busy digging in a trench. When he noticed the police vehicle, he jumped out of the trench and ran towards dense bushes,” police spokesperson, colonel Priscilla Naidu, said.
“After several warnings to come out fell on deaf ears, K9 Bentley was released, and the suspect was apprehended.
“The members recovered a spade, panga, knife, hacksaw, a backpack containing cable that was already removed and a replica firearm,” Naidu said.
Naidu further added that the suspect was detained on charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act - damage to essential infrastructure.
He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate court soon.
IOL