Caught in the act: Limpopo learners’ drugs supplier arrested, found with 500 packs of heroine

Pretoria – Two foreign nationals who were arrested in Limpopo last week in connection with selling drugs to school learners around the Flora Park Dam, are scheduled to appear before courts today. “Members of the provincial organised crime unit in collaboration with crime intelligence received information about a 41-year-old Nigerian who was allegedly selling drugs to learners of Northern Academy Secondary and Flora Park Secondary schools which are adjacent to Flora Park Dam,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The information was immediately operationalised and a sting operation (was) conducted at the said dam.” Police said the Nigerian man was subsequently found sitting in a white Nissan Almera sedan. A Nigerian man was arrested in Limpopo after being found with heroine balls which he was allegedly selling to learners, while his countryman was also arrested after receiving drugs for distribution. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “Police requested to search his motor vehicle and found 500 balls of heroine with an estimated street value of R20 000 concealed inside the dashboard,” Ledwaba said.

“The operation continued and his countryman, aged 44, was nabbed along the N1 north next to Botlokwa just after he allegedly received the heroine drugs from the first suspect at Flora Park Dam meant for further distribution.” Ledwaba said the two men will appear today, before the Polokwane and Botlokwa Magistrate’s Courts facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Police investigations continue.

Last week, civil movement Abahlali Baahi marched to the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to raise concerns about the number of Nigerians alleged to be involved in drug dealing and trafficking. The activists urged the Nigerian High Commission to commit to taking part in initiatives against drug-related crimes committed by citizens of that country in South Africa. The Pretoria News reported that chairperson of the movement, Thabang Makhele said the march was a success and plans were in motion for them to meet delegates from the embassy this week.

