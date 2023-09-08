Caught in the act: Man found selling drugs and police have seized his Hyundai i10

A 26-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested by police in Limpopo for allegedly dealing in drugs. The detained man is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday facing charges of possession of drugs.

The alleged drug dealer was arrested by members of the Limpopo provincial Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The suspect was arrested at a park in Polokwane following a tip-off. “He was spotted in a parked motor vehicle, a Hyundai i10 white in colour, selling drugs in the park. He was found in possession of crystal meth, kat (methcathinone), and heroin estimated to have a street value of R50,000,” said Ledwaba.

A 26-year-old Nigerian man is appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs. Picture: SAPS The vehicle which he was driving, the Hyundai hatchback with an estimated value of R90,000 was also seized by police. A 26-year-old Nigerian man is appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the alleged drug dealer, and applauded officers in the province “for their endless effort in the fight against drugs”. Last month, a 17-year-old teenager appeared in the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court after he was arrested by the Limpopo Highway Patrol Unit for possession of an assortment of illicit drugs, and money.

At the time, Ledwaba said the teenager was apprehended at Mahwelereng outside Mokopane. “It is reported that the police team comprising the provincial Highway Patrol Unit and the Mahwelereng Visible Policing Unit, during their tour of crime prevention operational duties, spotted a male suspect in possession of 60 packets of cross dagga, which is a mixture of nyaope and dagga worth R1,650,” Ledwaba said at the time. The teenager was also found with 12 pieces of rock drugs, valued at R2,200.