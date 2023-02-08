Caught in the act: police officer arrested while loading stolen railway tracks into truck

Pretoria - A 32-year-old police constable and three other suspects aged between 38 and 43 were arrested in Mpumalanga after they were allegedly caught red-handed by security personnel loading railway tracks into a heavy truck. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the four were today scheduled to make their first court appearance before the Graskop Magistrate's Court.

“Police in Mpumalanga have refused to be associated with criminal activities and as a result a police constable stationed at Sabie SAPS and three other suspects were arrested for damage to essential infrastructure at Mac-Mac plantation in Graskop on Tuesday at about 5pm,” said Mohlala. He said the truck was believed to be owned by a Cape Town-based trucking company. “According to preliminary investigation, three of the four suspects are from Mpumalanga and the 38-year-old driver is from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Security personnel alerted police who immediately attended to the scene where the four suspects were arrested,” said Mohlala.

“The case docket was handed over to the Hawks or Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation for further handling. The value of the damaged infrastructure and the truck used in the commission of crime will be determined as the investigation unfolds.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela remarked that she was “disappointed” by the alleged involvement of the police officer in the criminal activity. She also saluted the security personnel “for doing the exceptional job”.

“The member involved will not be given special treatment, but has to face the consequences of his criminal acts. Internal investigation will also be instituted against him,” she said. IOL