Caught in the act: police pounce on two men stealing cellphone tower batteries

Pretoria - Two suspects are scheduled to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Thursday, on charges that include damage to essential infrastructure after they were caught stealing cellphone tower batteries. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the theft of cellphone tower batteries has been negatively affecting service delivery. That amid load shedding across the country.

“Members from Tonga SAPS made a major breakthrough by arresting two undocumented Zimbabwean nationals, aged 31 and 34, with four mobile tower batteries in their vehicle at Mangweni near Komatipoort. The suspects were nabbed on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 at about 6pm,” said Mdhluli. “Load shedding, as well as the poor mobile network, are some of the major challenges facing the country. It has been noted by the law enforcement agencies that, in spite of endeavours by the state and private sector to address the current situation, perpetrators continue to jeopardise these efforts.” The arrest came after police at Tonga received information about suspicious activities at the cellphone tower.

“Upon the police’s arrival at the premises, members noticed that the place was locked. At that moment, a concerned citizen immediately approached the police vehicle and indicated to them that residents were concerned about a white Nissan Hardbody bakkie which was still at the premises of the tower,” said Mdhluli. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two Zimbabwean nationals for the theft of cellphone tower batteries which were loaded into a Nissan Hardbody bakkie. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “The men and women in blue instructed its driver to stop but, instead, the said vehicle sped off before it came to a halt in the nearby bushes.” Thereafter, two occupants of the Nissan Hardbody allegedly abandoned their vehicle and ran on foot.

The police cornered them. They searched the bakkie and found four mobile tower batteries. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two Zimbabwean nationals for the theft of cellphone tower batteries which were loaded into a Nissan Hardbody bakkie. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Both suspects were arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property after failing to avail documents that permits them to possess the tower batteries. “Another charge for contravention of the Immigration Act was added against the two suspects after it was discovered that they did not have valid documentation that permits them to be in South Africa,” said Mdhluli.