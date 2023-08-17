Caught in the act: Security guard 'rummaged' through prosecutor’s files before allegedly stealing coffee and sugar

A security guard at the Klerksdorp Court Building appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court after he was caught on camera allegedly stealing coffee and sugar from the office of a senior prosecutor. Kgangetsile Motsumi, 50, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged charged with housebreaking and theft.

“He is out on a warning and his court appearance emanates from an incident that occurred on Sunday, 23 July 2023, wherein he entered the office of a senior prosecutor using a key,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame. Kgangetsile Motsumi was caught on camera allegedly stealing in the prosecutor’s office in Klerksdorp. Picture: Supplied Mamothame explained that before this break-in, the prosecutor had suspicions of unregulated entries in her office when she was not around. “She then installed a camera and linked it to her phone for security purposes. On the day of the incident, she went to her office to collect her gown, and when she entered her office she realised that the camera was unplugged.

“When she got to where she was travelling to on the same day, she checked the recorded footage on the camera and saw Motsumi going through her drawers and documents,” explained Mamothame. According to Mamothame, Motsumi allegedly took coffee and sugar and later realised that the camera was recording him. “He quickly turned it off and left the office, officials at the court building have complained about their items going missing in their office but these incidents are not yet linked to Motsumi.”