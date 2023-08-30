Caught in the act: Two men arrested while stealing diesel from Eskom’s Matimba power station

Police in Lephalale have arrested two men for alleged theft and possession of suspected stolen goods after the duo was found with diesel. According to police, law enforcement agents conducted an operation after receiving information about an employee of a company subcontracted by Eskom at the Matimba power station who was allegedly stealing fuel.

“The team reacted swiftly to the information, and the suspect was traced. He was tracked subsequently and accosted while driving a grader machine out of the power station into the nearby bush veld where he drained diesel into 25 litre containers,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. While police were watching, the 32-year-old man allegedly loaded the containers into a vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux bakkie which was found parked in the veld. Two men are today appearing before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court facing charges of theft after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing diesel from the Matimba power station. Picture: SAPS The second suspect, a 57-year-old man, was in the Toyota Hilux.

Police accosted the duo, and recovered diesel worth R9,000. The law enforcement agents also seized the Toyota Hilux vehicle and several drums loaded with diesel. The containers were found hidden in the bushes. Two men are today appearing before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court facing charges of theft after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing diesel from the Matimba power station. Picture: SAPS On Wednesday, police in Limpopo said the two men are scheduled to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court facing charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen diesel. Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement team “for their vigilance and dedication” which led to the arrest and recovery of diesel.

In June, three people, aged between 30 and 47, were arrested in Mpumalanga after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing fuel during a business robbery at an energy depot in Piet Retief. At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said during the arrest, a licensed firearm with ammunition was confiscated by police. “According to the information, police in Piet Retief received a complaint about a business robbery in progress at a certain business premise,” Mohlala said.