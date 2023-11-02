Caught on camera: Two students allegedly caught cheating during exam at Walter Sisulu University

Two students at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in Mthatha were allegedly caught on camera exchanging examination materials. In a statement the university said the “unfortunate incident” occurred during the first paper examination on October 31, at 9am.

“Two students, who were writing this examination paper, were caught engaging in academic misconduct through an illicit exchange of papers while sitting for examination,” explained Yonela Tukwayo, WSU spokesperson. She said their “state-of-the-art surveillance technology” - an integral part of the university’s commitment to innovation - captured this breach of academic integrity. “The incident unfolded as these students, sitting one behind the other, exchanged examination materials under the view of our security cameras.”

Tukwayo said it was the security guard responsible for monitoring the University’s surveillance system at the time, who promptly brought the footage to the attention of the examination invigilators. “Walter Sisulu University takes this incident very seriously, and decisive steps have been taken,” Tukwayo said. “The University has already initiated an investigation into the incident, and the students involved will be subject to our internal disciplinary procedures, in accordance with our established protocols.”

She added that WSU would like to remind students that academic integrity was part of its exam values. “Exam cheating undermines the value of the education the university provides and the efforts of those who work hard to achieve academic excellence and the University will not allow its integrity to be tarnished.” Tukwayo said that prior to sitting for their exams, students receive clear warnings regarding the constant surveillance in place within the examination venues.