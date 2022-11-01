CCTV footage links man to murder outside tavern in Graaff-Reinet

Durban - CCTV footage has helped police in a murder investigation in Graaff Reinet. According to police, a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a local tavern on Sunday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police were summoned to a local hospital just after midnight, where they were shown the deceased’s body. Nkohli said the deceased sustained a fatal stab wound. “Police immediately began following leads and arrested a 26-year-old man.

“The suspect was positively linked through a CCTV footage near a local tavern, and it is believed that was the crime scene.” Nkohli said the man would appear in the Graaff Reinet Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murder. “Police also seized a murder weapon.”

Police said the identity of the deceased is being withheld until a formal identification process is concluded. Last month, a man wanted for allegedly illegally selling RDP houses via Facebook was arrested through camera footage. The man was nabbed via street cameras in Manor Gardens in Durban.

According to IOL, the ratepayers association installed more than 100 cameras as part of a security initiative. His vehicle registration was picked up as a wanted vehicle. The association said the investigating officer in the matter was contacted, and the man was positively identified.