Cele attends court as teen relative accused of killing magistrate appears

Johannesburg - Police Minister, Bheki Cele attended the first court appearance of Western Cape magistrate alleged teenage killer in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s court on Thursday. The accused faces charges of murder and theft of her vehicle. The body of magistrate Romay van Rooyen, 50, was discovered in her house in Marina Da Gama on September 10, 2022, while her stolen vehicle was later recovered on September 11 in Highland’s Road, Mitchells Plain.

Story continues below Advertisement

The accused was arrested on Tuesday following intensive investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). The accused teenager, Cassidy Hartzenberg, is also believed to be a close relative of the slain magistrate. Western Cape regional communications manager at the NPA, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “In its charge sheet the State alleges that Cassidy Hartzenberg strangled Van Rooyen and then stole her vehicle and cash, the amount is unknown to the State at this stage.”

Ntabazalila said: “The case docket was handed to the DPP office on Wednesday, September 28. The State is satisfied that the accused is linked to the murder. The State is in consultation with the DPCI to consider bail proceedings.” Following the brief court appearance today, Hartzenberg’s case was postponed to October 6 for further investigation while he will be remanded in custody. Ntabazalila added: “At this stage, the suspect’s bail profile is unknown, and it would be in the interest of justice to obtain all relevant information before a decision on bail is made. We are hopeful this matter can be processed speedily through the courts and the outstanding investigation will be finalised quickly.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The police minister also weighed in following the court appearance. He told journalists who were gathered outside the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court that police have a solid case against the teenage suspect. “This matter again brings into focus the elevated levels of gender-based violence and femicide in our country and we would like to applaud the swift action taken by the DPCI in arresting a suspect in this high-profile case which had members of the Justice Cluster concerned for their safety,” said Ntabazalila. IOL