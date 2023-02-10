Cellphone tracking leads JMPD to Yeoville where goods stolen in Cash Crusaders robbery were recovered

Pretoria – A man has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) taxi violence unit, K9, and undercover officers, together with Asars Security, for the possession of suspected stolen property in Yeoville. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said on Wednesday afternoon, officers received information about a cellphone that was taken during an armed business robbery at the Cash Crusaders shop in the Florida area.

“The cellphone’s tracking signal was updating in Yeoville. The officers proceeded to the updated location along Page Street in Yeoville and observed a red Chevrolet Aveo which was parked on the side of the road. When the driver of the Aveo spotted the officers, he immediately sped off at a high speed, (but) the officers gave chase and managed to stop the vehicle along Fortescue and Yeo Street,” Fihla said. “The officers searched the driver and the vehicle. Upon searching, the officers found three cellphones, one being a new Huawei. The phone was tested using the IME number and it was confirmed to be one of the cellphones taken in the Florida robbery.” A man has been arrested in Yeoville after being found in possession of devices that were looted during a robbery at Cash Crusaders shop in Florida. Picture: JMPD The driver was questioned about the items found in the vehicle. He led officers to a basement at a block of flats on Page Street.

Police also recovered this BMW vehicle, fitted with false registration after arresting the robbery suspect. Picture: JMPD “Upon arrival at the flats, the officers found a white BMW along with false registration plates believed to be used in the robbery. The vehicle was searched, and laptops, cellphones and chargers were found,” Fihla said. A JMPD vehicle. Picture: Supplied The driver was arrested and detained at Yeoville SAPS. “The Chevrolet Aveo and BMW used in the commission of the crime were seized and booked in at the SAPS VISS (Vehicle Identification and Safe guard Unit) pound,” Fihla said.

