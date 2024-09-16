Cellphones stashed in bucket lids, money ‘hidden’ in prisoners’ bums and contraband seized in St Alban’s raid

Prison officials have recovered cellphones and money among other contraband during a raid at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Gqeberha on Monday. Speaking to IOL, Singabakho Nxumalo said the raids were conducted at Medium B at cells 2, 4, 8 and 9.

He said 16 cellphones, a WiFi router, a power bank, a SIM card, charging cables as well as blades and drugs. Officials also recovered R4,557 in cash, mostly hidden up prisoners’ backsides. The raid forms part an ongoing operation at prisons across the country.

Speaking at the last raid at Durban’s Westville Correctional Centre, department commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale said these raids happen at intervals. As we are searching here, there are searches in other regions, he said. Thobakgale said in some instances, the department invites the media to send a message that the raids continue. Raids have also been conducted at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, dubbed 'Sun City’ and the Goodwood Correctional Facility in Cape Town.